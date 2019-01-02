Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Texas' live bull mascot Bevo XV nearly trampled Georgia's bulldog Uga X and dozens of bystanders before the 2018 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The incident occurred during pregame festivities of Texas' 28-21 victory on Tuesday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Handlers for Bevo XV and Uga X attempted to position the animals for a photo op, but Bevo charged toward the dog, breaking down the metal barriers surrounding the 1,600 pound steer.

Bevo XV's handlers eventually corralled the mammoth mascot without anyone getting injured. They were still able to get the animals in a photo, despite the chaotic sequence.

Uga X didn't wait for his handler to get him out of harm's way. He darted away from the bull as soon as he sensed trouble.

"The handlers for Bevo were trying to turn him around and he didn't want to turn around," a handler for Uga told Fox 5 Sports Atlanta. "The next thing I know, I hear a little bit of noise and he hears noise, so we ran."

"I think he just wanted to do a little early visitation maybe with our opponent for the evening," one of Bevo's handlers said. "... Somehow or another he thought he was a competitor I guess and so he just wanted to set the tone for tonight."