Kentucky LB Josh Allen stakes claim to be No. 1 pick of 2019 NFL Draft

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Kentucky Wildcats senior linebacker Josh Allen wasn't shy about his 2019 NFL Draft positioning after his team's win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on Tuesday.

Allen had a bold declaration before the bowl game's press conference concluded.

"Let me leave you with this, y'all record this. If I don't go number one, I don't know who is," Allen told reporters at the media session. "And I stay true to that."

The senior linebacker also declared ownership of being the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming draft with a tweet in the immediate aftermath of the Wildcats' 27-24 win against the Nittany Lions.

"If I'm not '#1' then I don't know who is," he wrote.

If I’m not #1 than I don’t know who is🤷🏾‍♂️ #GoCats — Joshua Allen (@JoshAllen41_) January 1, 2019

Allen capped his final Wildcats performance with four tackles, three sacks and a blocked kick in the Citrus Bowl. He had 88 total tackles, including 21.5 tackles for losses, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his last season.

Allen finished his collegiate career with 220 total tackles, 31.5 sacks, one interception, 11 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also set Kentucky's career sacks record (31.5) and single-season sacks record (17).

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound linebacker has earned multiple awards this year after his breakout campaign. He won the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the top defensive player in college football, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Allen also brought home SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors and the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was voted a consensus All-American and First Team All-SEC in 2018.

Pro Football Focus graded Allen as the best FBS edge defender in the country. His 15.0 pass-rush productivity grade topped all players.

Allen's draft stock has improved considerably since the beginning of the year. The most-recent mock drafts from CBS Sports and 247Sports have Allen going as the third-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.