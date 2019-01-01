Rose Bowl: Ohio State holds off Washington in Urban Meyer's farewell

The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the Rose Bowl Game on Tuesday against the Huskies in Pasadena, California. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (R) hugs head coach Urban Meyer prior to Meyer's last game as head coach against the Huskies on Tuesday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer on the field prior to his last game as head coach against the Huskies on Tuesday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer pumped his fists, tossed his headset into the air and hugged family members after his team secured the final onside kick.

Meyer, who is expected to retire after this season due to ongoing health problems, went out on top as the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes outlasted the ninth-ranked Washington Huskies 28-23 on Tuesday night in the Rose Bowl.

Meyer confirmed to reporters during a postgame interview that the victory was his last as a head coach.

"I don't believe that's going to happen," Meyer said about the chances he'd coach again. "I'm going to enjoy it tonight, and I don't believe I'm going to coach again."

The 54-year-old head coach announced his decision to step down on Dec. 4 after seven seasons with the Buckeyes. He guided the team to a 10-1 record this season after serving a three-game suspension to begin the year.

Meyer ended his coaching career at Ohio State with an 83-9 record, and has an all-time record of 187-32 with stints at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

"I reflect on I'm a very blessed person," Meyer said after the game. "I've had some of the best coaches in college football coach for me. And you look at our rosters over the years, you can say we've had the best players to ever play this game. And I'm very proud of that."

Heisman finalist Dwayne Haskins passed for 251 yards on 25-of-37 passing with three touchdowns against the Huskies.

Haskins helped guide the Buckeyes to an early 28-3 lead in the third quarter with three first-half scoring tosses. Running back J.K. Dobbins' 3-yard touchdown run with 8:23 left in the third quarter gave the Buckeyes a 25-point lead.

Washington, led by senior quarterback Jake Browning, battled back with three fourth-quarter scores. He finished with 313 passing yards on 35-of-54 attempts.

Browning led the Huskies down the field for three short touchdowns, beginning with running back Myles Gaskin's 2-yard scoring pass to Drew Sample on a trick play.

Gaskin finished with 24 carries for 121 yards and two rushing scores.

Gaskin cut the lead to 28-17 with a 1-yard run with 6:42 left in the game, and added another score from two yards out with 42 seconds left to make it 28-23.

The ensuing onside kick was handled by an Ohio State player, preserving the win for the Buckeyes.