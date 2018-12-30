Mark Richt announced Sunday that he is retiring as head coach of Miami.
The Hurricanes wrapped up a 7-6 season with a 35-3 blowout loss to Wisconsin in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday.
"The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family, and prayer," Richt said. "This was my decision.
"The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades. It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime. My love for The U is simply great. My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program."
Richt was a former quarterback at Miami and returned to his alma mater after the Hurricanes fired Al Golden in 2016. He posted a 9-4 mark in his first season at the helm and won his first 10 games in the following year before dropping a 44-28 decision to Pittsburgh, a 38-3 setback to Clemson and a 34-24 result to Wisconsin.
The 58-year-old Richt owned a 145-51 mark with two SEC championships and a share of six SEC East crowns in 15 seasons at Georgia and 26-13 with one ACC Coastal title in three seasons at Miami.