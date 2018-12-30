Former Miami and Georgia head football coach Mark Richt gestures in the second half of their SEC Championship Game with Alabama on December 1, 2012 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. File photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Mark Richt announced Sunday that he is retiring as head coach of Miami.

The Hurricanes wrapped up a 7-6 season with a 35-3 blowout loss to Wisconsin in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday.

"The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family, and prayer," Richt said. "This was my decision.

"The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades. It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime. My love for The U is simply great. My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program."

Richt was a former quarterback at Miami and returned to his alma mater after the Hurricanes fired Al Golden in 2016. He posted a 9-4 mark in his first season at the helm and won his first 10 games in the following year before dropping a 44-28 decision to Pittsburgh, a 38-3 setback to Clemson and a 34-24 result to Wisconsin.

The 58-year-old Richt owned a 145-51 mark with two SEC championships and a share of six SEC East crowns in 15 seasons at Georgia and 26-13 with one ACC Coastal title in three seasons at Miami.