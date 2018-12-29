Former Arizona and Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez interviewed for an opening at Mississippi this weekend, according to multiple media outlets.

Rodriguez, who was fired by Arizona on Jan. 2 after six seasons at the school, was in Oxford, Miss., on Friday and Saturday meeting with Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke about the vacant offensive coordinator opening.

The visit by Rodriguez initially was reported by the Ole Miss Spirit and confirmed by FootballScoop.com.

Rodriquez was 43-35 at Arizona before his dismissal, which followed a 7-6 record in 2017. He also was the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit from his former administrative assistant.

Although Rodriguez denied the sexual harassment allegations and an internal investigation by the university found that the claims could not be substantiated, Arizona noted the probe "caused it to be concerned with the direction and climate of the football program" in a release announcing his dismissal.

In March, Rodriguez filed court papers claiming Melissa Wilhelmsen and her attorney fabricated stories of sexual harassment with the purpose to extort $7.5 million.

Rodriguez was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2014 -- his third year at Arizona. He previously spent three seasons at Michigan, compiling a 15-22 record from 2008-10 after compiling a 60-26 mark in seven years at West Virginia.

In 16 seasons as a college head coach, Rodriguez owns a 118-83 record while leading the three schools to a combined 11 bowl appearances.