Cotton Bowl: Lawrence, Clemson pick apart Notre Dame

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scrambles against the Notre Dame defense during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 29, 2018. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence escapes the Notre Dame defense in the first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 29, 2018. | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and second-ranked Clemson walloped Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday to advance to the College Football Playoff title game.

"He's just so poised. He just sees it. And he's got a gift of an arm," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. "But I just love his humility and how consistent he is with his preparation, day in and day out. Easy, easy guy to coach. Easy guy to get behind and support. His teammates love him."

Along with the arm of Lawrence, the defense of the Tigers (14-0) stifled the Fighting Irish (12-1) in all facets, limiting them to 248 yards.

Still, things were close early, as neither side could manage more than a field goal in the first quarter. But early in the second, Lawrence found freshman receiver Justyn Ross for a 52-yard scoring strike to give Clemson a momentum it would never relinquish.

Ross finished with six catches for 148 yards and two long touchdowns.

Notre Dame lost All-America cornerback Julian Love left the game in the first quarter with what coach Brian Kelly said was a head injury. It was at about that time that Lawrence started having his way.