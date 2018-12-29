Arizona Bowl: Nevada rallies past Arkansas State in OT

Reagan Roberson and Nevada edged Arkansas State in overtime in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday. Photo courtesy Nevada Wolf Pack football/Twitter

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Reagan Roberson scored on an 11-yard catch-and-run in overtime to lead Nevada past Arkansas State 16-13 in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack (8-5) trailed most of the game against the Arkansas State defense until Devonte Lee scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:06 to play to put them ahead, 10-7.

The Red Wolves (8-5), who piled up 499 total yards but were only 1 of 5 in the red zone with two turnovers, staged a drive to tie the game when Blake Grupe kicked a 32-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to tie the game. Grupe had one field goal blocked and missed badly on another before coming through to send the game to OT.

Grupe then kicked a 24-yard field goal on the first possession in overtime to give Arkansas State a 13-10 lead. However, Roberson ran through a would-be tackler into the end zone from a yard out on Nevada's first possession in the extra session to secure the victory.

Ty Gangi completed 18 of 34 passes for 200 yards and two interceptions for the Wolf Pack.

Justice Hansen threw for 275 yards for the Red Wolves, but was intercepted three times. Warren Wand rushed for 140 yards for Arkansas State.

Ramiz Ahmed booted a 36-yard field goal with 5:09 to play in the first half to put Nevada ahead, 3-0.

Just more than two minutes later, Marcel Murray scored from two yards out and Grupe added the PAT to put Arkansas State ahead at halftime, 7-3.