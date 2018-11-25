Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The University of North Carolina has fired head football coach Larry Fedora.

North Carolina announced Fedora's dismissal on Sunday. The Tar Heels posted a 2-9 record in 2018 and were 45-43 in Fedora's seven seasons on the sideline. Fedora owns an overall record of 79-62 in 11 total seasons as a college football coach.

He coached for four seasons at Southern Mississippi before joining the Tar Heels in 2012.

"We appreciate all that Larry Fedora has done for us over the last seven years -- coming to Carolina in the midst of an NCAA case and bringing stability to our football program when we most needed it,'' North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a release from the school.

"Despite injuries, despite setbacks and hardships, Larry never made excuses. He focused his teams on overcoming adversity, and I deeply respect the way he persevered and led our program each day with integrity through some tough times. This was not an easy decision because of the deep affinity I have for Larry. It simply is time to take our football program in a new direction."

Fedora had four years remaining on his contract and is owed $3 million annually for the next four years. The athletic department will pay out the coach for the remainder of the deal.

North Carolina is in the process of searching fora new coach and evaluating the rest of the football program's staff.