Sophomore wide receiver Jeff Thomas of the University of Miami, the Hurricanes' leading receiver this season, was dismissed from the team on Wednesday, the school announced.

There were rumors earlier in the week that Thomas had issues with the coaching staff and speculation on Wednesday morning indicated that Thomas might transfer, but a school spokesman said he was still with the team.

The spokesman added that Thomas would not be at practice on Wednesday in order to take care of a personal matter.

However, a short time later, the school announced that Thomas was no longer with the football program, but no reason for the dismissal was given.

"We have high standards for excellence, for conduct and for the commitment to team for all of the young men who wear our uniform, and we will not waver from those standards," head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. "We wish Jeff the very best as he moves forward in his journey."

Thomas was leading the Hurricanes with 35 receptions for 563 yards (a 16.1-yard average) and three touchdowns this season.

Miami closes out the 2018 regular season on Saturday when it hosts 24th-ranked Pitt, the defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion, on Saturday.