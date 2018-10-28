Florida State absorbed the worst home loss in school history Saturday and after a 59-10 drubbing from No. 2 Clemson Seminoles coach Willie Taggart accused some players of quitting.

"That can't be tolerated," Taggart said. "One thing you can't do, you can't quit. You quit, you don't play. So, we've got to do a great job of making sure we've got the right guys. Didn't play well at all. That's on me and our coaches and our players and everybody that's here, and we've got to find a way to get that right."

The 49-point margin of defeat also tied the worst loss in school history and continued a steep decline for Florida State, which won 10 games two seasons ago.

The Seminoles entered the Clemson game with three wins in four games. On Saturday, they allowed 524 yards of offense to Clemson, which became the first ACC opponent to win four straight games over Florida State.

Two players also were ejected for throwing punches

-- Michigan State interim president John Engler did not hide his displeasure at the Big Ten's decision to fine the school $10,000 for a pregame scuffle with Michigan last week.

Speaking on WMNQ-FM's pregame show before Saturday's 23-13 win over Purdue, Engler blasted commissioner Jim Delany's ruling as "absurd" and "ridiculous."

"It was a setup. I think the whole thing was staged and the behavior just outrageous," Engler said. "The idea that Michigan State gets fined is absurd. The Michigan player (Devin Bush) that was out there tearing up the field, that seemed to be the single-most egregious act. I mean, blocking the players was dumb, the players as they did the march. But his behavior in front of everyone, trying to tear up the field and forcing our groundskeeper to come out and fix it, come on.

"I was told and I haven't been around very long that down at the Big Ten headquarters, the scarlet and gray (Ohio State) and the maize and blue (Michigan) have a little status. And it sure looked like it this week."

Big Ten officials said Michigan State violated the conference's Sportsmanship Policy by walking across the field with linked arms and initiated contact with numerous members of Michigan's team during warmups.

-- Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook missed the Badgers' loss at Northwestern on Saturday because of a concussion.

Backup Jack Coan make his first collegiate start for the No. 20 Badgers.

During a radio appearance Friday morning, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst acknowledged that the coaching staff knew all week that Hornibrook might not be medically cleared to play Saturday.

Hornibrook had started all seven previous games for the Badgers, averaging 179.1 yards passing while throwing for 11 touchdowns against six interceptions. He is completing 59.6 percent of his passes.

He has dealt with concussion issues in the past, missing the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State because of a concussion. He also was limited in the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan that same year after suffering a concussion in the regular-season finale.

The Badgers were hoping to redshirt Coan, who has not played at all this season but appeared in six games as a freshman last season, when he completed all five pass attempts he threw for 36 yards.