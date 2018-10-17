Former USC head coach Lane Kiffin argues with the referees at the end of regulation against Stanford on October 29, 2011 at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. File photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin offered a scholarship to the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart.

For the record, Cole Leinart is 11 years old and currently in sixth grade.

Kiffin has known the older Leinart since the former was the wide receivers coach at USC before later becoming the offensive coordinator (2003-05).

The scholarship offer likely is just a nice gesture from Kiffin, and the NCAA doesn't recognize football players as prospects until they reach ninth grade.

It should be noted that Alabama offered a 6-foot-7, 370-pound eighth grader a scholarship in June and Michigan also extended an invitation to a seventh-grade quarterback.

The scholarship offer story gained traction after FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman shared video of Cole Leinart throwing a pass in a flag football game. Feldman joked over social media that he was surprised Kiffin and FAU hadn't already offered Cole a scholarship.

"This is Matt Leinart's son Cole. He's already 5-7 and has a huge arm. Hasn't turned 12 yet," Feldman wrote. "Shocked that Lane Kiffin and FAU haven't already offered him."

This is Matt Leinart’s son Cole. He’s already 5-7 and has a huge arm. Hasn’t turned 12 yet.. Shocked that Lane Kiffin and FAU haven’t already offered him. pic.twitter.com/5urEQM58XL — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 16, 2018

Kiffin was quick to respond.

"I did @BruceFeldmanCFB keep up with the news!!! #ColeComingto#thefaU".

Whether Kiffin is serious in his offer is up for debate.

Kiffin infamously got then-13-year-old David Sills to commit to him in 2010. Sills is now a star wide receiver at West Virginia.