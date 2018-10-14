College Football Roundup: LSU shocks Georgia; Notre Dame, Texas escape

Head coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers had their way with SEC foe Georgia on Saturday. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 200 yards, and LSU's defense did the rest, as the 13th-ranked Tigers stunned second-ranked Georgia 36-16 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU's defense forced Jake Fromm into his worst outing of the season, with the Georgia quarterback throwing for one touchdown and two interceptions. Fromm finished 16 of 34 passing for 209 yards. He was also sacked three times.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 133 yards for LSU (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), and wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 108 yards.

Georgia (6-1, 4-1) normally prolific on the ground, was held to just 113 yards rushing.

RELATED Alabama Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa has knee sprain

Ohio State 30, Minnesota 14

Blake Haubiel kicked two second-half field goals and Dwayne Haskins threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes broke open a close game to overtake the host Golden Gophers.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) led the Gophers (3-3, 0-3) by a score of just 17-14 at half, but Haskins' fourth-quarter find of K.J. Hill in the end zone sealed the victory.

Notre Dame 19, Pittsburgh 14

Ian Book connected with Miles Boykin on a 35-yard touchdown strike with just less than 6:00 left in the game, and the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish stopped the visiting Panthers' upset bid.

Notre Dame is 7-0 for the first time in six years. Pittsburgh dropped to 3-4.

Michigan State 21, Penn State 17

Brian Lewerke found Felton Davis for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left as the host Spartans shocked the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions.

Lewerke completed 25 of 52 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who bounced back from a loss against Northwestern.

The loss marked the second straight year that the Nittany Lions (4-2, 1-2) were victimized by a late Michigan State score to suffer a second straight defeat.

Texas 23, Baylor 17

Starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger went down in the first quarter and backup Shane Buehler came in to save the day for the ninth-ranked Longhorns, who held off the visiting Bears.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer gave the Bears (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) a chance to win by driving his team from its own 3 to the Texas 17, before getting stopped on three straight passes as time expired.

The Longhorns (6-1, 4-0) became bowl eligible with the victory.