Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis apologized after throwing a series of punches at Missouri offensive lineman Kevin Pendleton during the fourth quarter of a 39-10 win on Saturday.

Davis hit Pendleton on three occasions in the ribs with his fists as the two were on the ground, then appeared to deliver a knee to his back after he stood up. The junior was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty but was not ejected.

"I would like to apologize to Kevin Pendleton, the Missouri Tigers, their fans, Alabama Fans, and my teammates and coaches for my actions during tonight's game," Davis tweeted early Sunday. "I allowed my emotions to get the best of me and that's unacceptable. Again I'm sorry and it will never happen again."

I feel like a 15-yard penalty is a bit light here for Raekwon Davis' actions pic.twitter.com/1ZKZoTR6M9 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 14, 2018

Pendleton said Davis came up to him after the game to apologize.

"We moved on. He's a talented player. He wished me the best of luck this year. There's no hard feelings," Pendleton said, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Davis recorded five tackles (1.5 for loss) and a half-sack in the victory.

It is unclear if Davis' actions will draw any punishment from the team or the SEC. The incident reportedly is the first of its kind for Davis.