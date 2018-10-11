Former University of Central Florida Knights head coach Scott Frost tips his cap after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on January 1, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Earlier this week, Nebraska blocked running back Greg Bell from transferring to a number of schools -- including Oregon State -- and on Thursday Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said the Beavers were added to the list because of possible tampering by the Beavers.

Bell was signed by Frost out of junior college last December and started the first three games for Nebraska this season. After he lost his starting job, he requested a scholarship release.

Nebraska granted his release but denied Bell the chance to speak to other Big Ten schools and teams that will face Nebraska the next three years.

Nebraska also denied Oregon State the right to talk to Bell. Three Nebraska players recently transferred to Oregon State -- linebacker Avery Roberts, quarterback Tristan Gebbia and receiver Tyjon Lindsey.

Gebbia and Lindsey were recruited by former Nebraska head coach Mike Riley, who now works as an analyst at Oregon State under Jonathan Smith.

Former Nebraska assistant coach Trent Bray, as well as three former members of Nebraska's football administrative staff, are also on Oregon State's staff.

"There's no doubt in my mind that those kids were probably in touch with some people that they formerly knew that were here," Frost said of Gebbia, Lindsey and Roberts, per ESPN.

An Oregon State spokesman told ESPN the school would have no comment.

In May, Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said on social media that Oregon State sent recruiting materials to his current players. Oregon State said the mailings were unintentional. Three former Hawaii assistants are now at Oregon State.

NCAA rules prohibit contact about a potential transfer from an outside school with currently enrolled players.

"It's hard for me to criticize [Oregon State] without being hypocritical," said Frost, who admitted he talked to his former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton just this week to wish him a happy birthday. "But at the same time, if someone is contacting our kids while they're still our kids, then I'm not going to be a fan of that."

A new rule scheduled to go into effect Monday will prevent a school from blocking a player's transfer to any school. The player will only need to notify the school that he plans to leave. As a result, Bell could again notify Nebraska of his intention to transfer next week and could go to any school.

Another rule change will increase the penalty for tampering.