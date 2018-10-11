Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) and defensive back Tony Brown (2) celebrate with fans after defeating Clemson 26-6 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Alabama starting cornerback Trevon Diggs will be out indefinitely because of a broken foot, head coach Nick Saban announced.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0) is expected to replace Diggs, who was injured last Saturday against Arkansas, with true freshman Patrick Surtain II as his replacement.

"We're obviously very thin and need some guys to step up and develop," Saban said. "But Patrick has played quite a bit at his position. We do have two guys that have some experience, but we don't have a lot of depth right now."

Media reports said Diggs would be out for the season, but Saban did not confirm that.

Diggs, who is the brother of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will undergo surgery to repair the damage to his foot on Friday, per multiple media reports. He has recorded 20 tackles and an interception in six games this season.

Surtain II is expected to start against Missouri on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Surtain has 12 tackles and a forced fumble this season. He had three tackles -- including one for a loss -- versus the Razorbacks.