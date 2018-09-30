Penn State's Juwan Johnson posts crazy one-handed grab vs. Ohio State

Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson (R) had one of the best catches of the season so far during a loss to Ohio State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. File photo by Juan Ocampo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson needed just one hand to grab one of the best catches of the night during the Nittany Lions' loss to Ohio State.

The spectacular snare came in the first quarter of Ohio State's 27-26 win on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions had the ball on the Ohio State 48-yard-line for a 1st and 10 during the sequence.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley called for the snap with about 7:20 remaining in the quarter. He eyed his receiving options before deciding to loft a pass down the left flank. The pass dropped out of the sky at about the 20-yard-line, where the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Johnson turned his body and elevated over 6-foot, 195-pound Buckeyes cornerback Damon Arnette.

Johnson was able to stab the ball with his right hand as he fell to the ground, accumulating 31 yards and a Nittany Lions first down. Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar ended the 8-play, 63-yard drive by making a 34-yard field goal, giving Penn State a 3-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions would go onto add 10 points in the second quarter -- while the Buckeyes scored a touchdown -- to lead 13-7 at halftime. Ohio State took a 14-13 lead after three quarters. Each team scored 14 points in the final frame of the Big Ten showdown.

Johnson tallied 61 yards on five receptions in the loss. McSorley completed 16-of-32 passes for 286 yards, two scores and no interceptions for Penn State. Nittany Lions wide receiver K.J. Hamler led all pass catchers with 138 yards and a score on four catches.

"This is my one point and it's tough and it hurts," Johnson told reporters. "The one thing we have to do is just come out and focus on the details. Focus on the little things. Get back to how we play and how we do things. That is just that simple."

