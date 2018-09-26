Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) fights to break free against the Louisville Cardinals' defense during the second half on September 16, 2017 at Cardinal Stadium. File photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Quarterback Kelly Bryant has decided to transfer from Clemson after losing his starting role to freshman Trevor Lawrence, according to a published report on Wednesday.

Bryant declared his intentions to The Greenville News after meeting with head coach Dabo Swinney. The latter described Monday's meeting with Bryant as "emotional" and allowed him to take the day off from practice, although the senior quarterback skipped Tuesday's session as well.

"They asked me how I felt about it," Bryant told the newspaper about his meeting with Swinney. "I was like, 'I'm not discrediting Trevor. He's doing everything asked of him, but on my side of it, I feel like I haven't done anything to not be the starter. I've been here. I've waited my turn. I've done everything y'all have asked me to do, plus more.'

"I've never been a distraction. I've never been in trouble with anything. To me, it was kind of a slap in the face."

Bryant has posted a 16-2 record as a starter and led Clemson to the College Football Playoffs last year. He started the first four games this season, but split time with Lawrence.

"I feel like it's what's best for me and my future," Bryant said of his decision to transfer. "I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don't feel like I've gotten a fair shot."

Bryant has completed 36-of-54 passes for 461 yards with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has also rushed for 130 yards and two scores.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Lawrence is 39-of-60 for 600 yards with nine scores and two interceptions this season for Clemson (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which faces Syracuse on Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Chase Brice will serve as Lawrence's backup.