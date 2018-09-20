Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) tackles Maryland Terrapins running back Kenneth Goins Jr. (30) during the first quarter of their game against the Maryland Terrapins on November 12, 2016 in College Park, Maryland. File photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Ohio State junior defensive end Nick Bosa, one of the top NFL draft prospects in the nation, underwent surgery for a "core muscle injury" this week and does not have a timetable for a return, Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer said Thursday.

Meyer announced the news on his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus.

Bosa sustained the injury in the third quarter of last week's game against TCU. Meyer on Monday described the injury as a "groin and abdominal issue."

It was known early in the week that Bosa would not play in Saturday's home game against Tulane.

"We hope to get him back as soon as possible. We're not sure when that will be," Meyer said during his radio appearance, according to Cleveland.com. "A lot of it is the recovery. He's obviously one of the best players in football, but an even better person from an incredible family. So prayers, hug him up, and let's go."

The surgery makes it unlikely Bosa would be available for a Sept. 29 game at Penn State. Other key games in the Big Ten East come in the final month -- Michigan State (Nov. 10) and Michigan (Nov. 24).

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang has Bosa at No. 2 on his Big Board behind Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Bosa has a team-high 14 tackles, including six for loss, and four sacks.