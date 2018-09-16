Some Florida State fans have comically gone to extremes after the Seminoles' 1-2 start under new head coach Willie Taggart, including nine GoFundMe accounts created to help buy out Taggart's contract.

Florida State is coming off a 30-7 loss Saturday at Syracuse, which beat the Seminoles for the first time since 1966. Taggart's team has also lost 24-3 to ACC rival Virginia Tech and hung on to beat Samford 36-26 after trailing 23-21 in the fourth quarter.

A total of $21 million is reportedly needed to buy out Taggart's contract. USA Today's Dan Wolken tweeted Saturday that nine GoFundMe accounts have raised a total of $31.

Taggart showed frustration when asked after the Syracuse game if he thought about removing quarterback Deondre Francois and putting in backup James Blackman. Francois was 18-of-36 for 178 yards and an interception against Syracuse. He has a passer rating of 114.78, which is 99th nationally. Francois was consistently under duress throughout Saturday's game, getting sacked four times.

"So, you want me to put someone else in there to get hit like that? No, because Deondre wasn't the problem," Taggart said. "If Deondre was a problem, if I thought he was the problem, I would've made a change. Deondre is not the problem right now. So, no, I didn't think about changing."

Florida State next hosts Northern Illinois (1-2) on Saturday.