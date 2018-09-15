North Texas pulls off fake fair catch on punt return for TD

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- North Texas wide receiver Keegan Brewer pretended he was making a fair catch, but tricked Arkansas with a punt return for a touchdown on Saturday in Arkansas.

The play occurred in the first quarter at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. North Texas went up 7-0 with a Mason Fine touchdown run on their second drive of the game. The Mean Green forced a punt on the ensuing possession, resulting in a 27-yard punt from Blake Johnson.

Brewer stood back at the 20-yard line and looked as though he was waiting to make a fair catch. Razorbacks defenders surrounded the wide receiver as he stood and pretended that the play was dead. After the defenders cleared the area, Brewer bolted up the left flank, sprinting for an 80-yard score.

The Mean Green added a 24-yard field goal to go up 17-0 with 5:04 remaining in the first quarter. Arkansas got its first score on a Cole Kelley run at the start of the second quarter and added a field goal with 9:27 to go before halftime.

North Texas got another score on a Loren Easly run to go up 24-10 with 7:21 remaining in the half. The Mean Green scored again when Fine found Rico Bussey Jr. on a 7-yard touchdown toss with 2:55 to go in the second quarter. North Texas got another field goal at the end of the half to take a 34-10 lead at the break.