Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has hoped for a football-only facility for years and is contributing funds to help his cause.

According to a report by AL.com on Saturday, the sixth-year coach and his wife Kristi made a $2 million donation towards the football-only building.

During the SEC Spring Meetings in May, Malzahn acknowledged he engaged in conversations with athletic director Allen Greene about a facility. The school is in the early stages of raising funds for the facility and according to ESPN, Greene pitched the idea to the school's board of trustees during a meeting with board members on Thursday.

Malzahn has previously said he prefers a standalone complex like several other SEC schools, but it's unknown if Auburn would build a new one or renovate the current athletics building which was built in 1989.

In May 2015, the school's board of trustees were given a document with an initial budget of $30 million in 2018 for such a project. It's possible the budget might be significantly higher since Clemson opened a $55 million facility for its football program in 2017.

Last December, Malzahn agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension through 2024. He is slated to make $6.7 million this season and is getting a $100,00 0raise in every season for the remainder of the contract.