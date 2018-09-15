Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (9) sacks Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) for a 13 yard loss in the third quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

No. 2 Clemson enjoyed a 38-7 rout of Georgia Southern on Saturday but may have some concerns about quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Bryant did not play in the second half after getting hurt in the second quarter. Afterwards the school said Bryant has a chest bruise, but the coaches are optimistic the injury is not serious, and that Bryant would be able to play next week against Georgia Tech.

"They did a little EKG because his breathing was kind out of wack a little bit, so they did a little EKG on him and they actually did a CT scan on him to make sure there was nothing else going on," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "But he should be fine. I guess he got hit somewhere in the chest and his heart was kind of racing a little bit. But again, he's doing good."

Also, co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott labeled Bryant's injury as a bruised chest.

Bryant was injured when he landed awkwardly while scrambling to his left after absorbing a hard hit. He remained in the locker room until returning to the sideline late in the third quarter but was without his helmet

He was replaced by freshman Trevor Lawrence, who finished 12 of 19 for 194 yards and a touchdown.

Bryant completed 7 of 10 passes for 68 yards before exiting the game.