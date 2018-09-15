Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant had to leave Saturday's 38-7 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles with a bruised chest. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Second-ranked Clemson enjoyed a 38-7 rout of Georgia Southern on Saturday but may have some concerns about quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Bryant did not play in the second half after getting hurt in the second quarter. Afterward, the school said Bryant has a chest bruise, but the coaches are optimistic the injury is not serious, and that Bryant would be able to play next week against Georgia Tech.

"They did a little EKG because his breathing was kind out of wack a little bit, so they did a little EKG on him and they actually did a CT scan on him to make sure there was nothing else going on," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "But he should be fine. I guess he got hit somewhere in the chest and his heart was kind of racing a little bit. But again, he's doing good."

Also, co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott labeled Bryant's injury as a bruised chest.

Bryant was injured when he landed awkwardly while scrambling to his left after absorbing a hard hit. He remained in the locker room until returning to the sideline late in the third quarter but was without his helmet

He was replaced by freshman Trevor Lawrence, who finished 12 of 19 for 194 yards and a touchdown.

Bryant completed 7 of 10 passes for 68 yards.

--Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit late in the second quarter of Saturday's 30-7 rout over Florida State and coach Dino Babers said he was removed due to blurred vistion.

Dungey exited the game and did not return for the second half after getting hurt.

While on a designed run, Dungey dove before Florida State defensive back Cyrus Fagan came in after play stopped and made contact. Fagan was whistled for a personal foul penalty while Dungey stayed on the turf for a few seconds.

After exiting, Dungey received medical attention on the sideline and attempted to jog back on the field shortly after the injury. Instead, the senior was pulled back and watched the rest of the second quarter from the sideline.

The team said he was getting medical attention and following the game Babers said Dungey sat out the second half because he was poked in the eye. Babers speculated that Dungey had blurred vision after possibly taking a thumb to his eye.

--Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has hoped for a football-only facility for years and is contributing funds to help his cause.

According to a report by AL.com on Saturday, the sixth-year coach and his wife Kristi made a $2 million donation toward the football-only building.

During the SEC Spring Meetings in May, Malzahn acknowledged he engaged in conversations with athletic director Allen Greene about a facility. The school is in the early stages of raising funds for the facility and according to ESPN, Greene pitched the idea to the school's board of trustees during a meeting with board members on Thursday.

Malzahn has previously said he prefers a standalone complex like several other SEC schools, but it's unknown if Auburn would build a new one or renovate the current athletics building which was built in 1989.

--Southern Mississippi reinstated senior quarterback Kwadra Griggs on Friday, the Hattiesburg American reported.

Griggs has been suspended indefinitely by the university Aug. 11 for what the school termed a "student conduct matter."

While serving the suspension, Griggs did not practice nor was he involved in any team activities. The university, citing school policy, did not comment on Griggs' reinstatement.

The Golden Eagles split their first two games without Griggs, rolling to a 55-7 victory over Jackson State in the season opener before dropping a 21-20 decision to Louisiana-Monroe.

Southern Miss (1-1) was scheduled to play at Appalachian State on Saturday but the game was postponed because of weather concerns related to Hurricane Florence.

The schools have yet to reschedule the contest.