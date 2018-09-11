Stanford running back Bryce Love, the runner-up in last season's Heisman Trophy voting, will not suit up for the ninth-ranked Cardinal in Saturday's game against UC Davis, head coach David Shaw said Tuesday.

Shaw said Love is injured, but he did not disclose the nature of the injury.

Love rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown last weekend in a 17-3 win over USC, but did not play in the final minutes of the game because of an apparent injury.

After the game, Shaw told ESPN's Edward Aschoff that if Stanford had needed Love, he would have been able to finish the game.

"With the game in hand, we weren't going to put him back out there," Shaw said.

Love struggled in the season-opening win over San Diego State, rushing for 29 yards on 18 carries.

Last season, Love rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry. However, he missed one game in 2017 because of a sprained ankle that seemed to limit his effectiveness for the second half of the season.

With Love out this weekend, senior Cameron Scarlett is expected to get the majority of the carries against the Aggies.

The Cardinal's game this weekend is against an FCS team (UC Davis), but the Cardinal face Oregon in a critical Pac-12 North battle the following week.