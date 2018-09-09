College Football Roundup: Clemson sneaks by Texas A&M

Kelly Bryant and Clemson held off Texas A&M on Saturday. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Kelly Bryant saved the day, not to mention Clemson's hopes for a national championship.

Bryant threw for 205 yards and a touchdown and Clemson edged Texas A&M by a 28-26 count in college football action Saturday. He ran for another score after finishing the game for freshman Tyler Lawrence, who started the second half.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond had three touchdowns in the second half, but was picked off on his final pass, a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game with 46 seconds remaining.

Alabama 57, Arkansas State 7

Tua Tagovailoa three for three touchdowns in the first quarter and Alabama easily scooted past Arkansas State.

Jalen Hurts passed for two more TDs for the defending champion Crimson Tide, who led 40-0 at halftime.

Georgia 41, South Carolina 17

Jake Fromm threw for 194 yards and a touchdown and Georgia defeated South Carolina for the fourth straight time.

The defending SEC champion Bulldogs mostly used a staunch defense to frustrate the Gamecocks, who entered the season with high expectations.

Ohio State 52, Rutgers 3

Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw four touchdown passes, including two to Johnnie Dixon, and Ohio State erupted to an easy win over Rutgers.

The Buckeyes were playing their second game without suspended coach Urban Meyer to open the season, but nabbed the 900th win in program history in convincing fashion anyway.

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

Jonathan Taylor ran for three touchdowns and a career-high 253 yards, as Wisconsin rolled after allowing New Mexico to score on the game's first drive.

The Badgers have now won 41 consecutive non-conference games at home, the longest such streak in the FBS.