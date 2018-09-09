Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up before the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, relegated to a backup role, is planning to redshirt this season and transfer, according to a report.

Hurts, who guided the Crimson Tide to the national championship game last season, has an agreement in place with the school to take a redshirt as long as starter Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, reported Aaron Suttles of the Athletic.

The plan, revealed by Suttles on his "3 Man Front" radio show Friday, could bring an end to an ongoing quarterback controversy that has engulfed the Alabama program throughout the offseason.

A new rule this season allows a player to appear in as many as four games and still qualify for a redshirt season. According to the report, if Hurts opts for that route, he could still depart the university after the season as a graduation transfer and retain two seasons of eligibility.

--Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson sustained a right knee injury against UCLA.

Anderson was injured on the final play of the first quarter after being tackled by Rick Wade and Adarius Pickett following a 10-yard run. Anderson came up holding his right knee and was taken to the locker room. He was on the sidelines for the second half wearing street clothes and a brace on his knee.

Kyler Murray kept an option to run for a 10-yard touchdown on the following play to give the Sooners a 21-7 lead.

--South Florida freshman Terrence Horne returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the first quarter against Georgia Tech.

Horne, in his second collegiate game, took back a kick 98 yards for a score midway through the opening quarter to give the Bulls a 7-3 lead.

Less than three minutes later, Horne raced 97 yards for another touchdown to become 25th Division I player to return two kickoffs for a TD in the same game, according to STATS.

--Oregon State's quarterback situation remains murky heading into a matchup against visiting Southern Utah.

Beavers starting quarterback Jake Luton was knocked out of last week's season-opening loss to Ohio State due to concussion-like symptoms, but he did practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith told reporters he will consult with a medical team before deciding on whether Luton or Conor Blount gets the nod in Saturday's matchup.

--Michigan was missing two defensive linemen for its clash against in-state rival Western Michigan.

Sophomore Aubrey Solomon and senior Lawrence Marshall were not dressed and did not participate in pregame warmups Saturday, according to Mlive.com.

No reason was given for the absences of Solomon and Marshall, who both started last week's season-opening loss to Notre Dame.