South Florida freshman Terrence Horne returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the first quarter Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Horne, in his second collegiate game, took back a kick 98 yards for a score midway through the opening quarter to give the Bulls a 7-3 lead.

Less than three minutes later, Horne raced 97 yards for another touchdown to become 25th Division I player to return two kickoffs for a TD in the same game, according to STATS.

No FBS player has ever returned three kickoffs for touchdown in a game.

The 5-foot-7, 176-pound Horne was a star sprinter at Mirimar (Fla.) High School with a career-best clocking of 10.47 seconds in the 100 and he flashed the breathtaking speed against the Yellow Jackets.

On his first touchdown, Horne fielded the kick at the right sideline, cut toward the middle and ran through one arm tackle before turning on the burners on his way to the end zone.

Horne took the ensuing kickoff and started up the center of the field before veering to the left sideline and outracing the defense to become the first player in the history of the American Athletic Conference with two kick returns for a score in the same game.

Three FBS players returned two kickoffs for a touchdown in the same game last season. The last to do it was Troy's Marcus Jones on Nov. 11 against Coastal Carolina.

Like Horne, both of Jones' TDs came on back-to-back kickoffs in the opening quarter.

Horne had 229 yards on three kick returns in the first quarter alone. He returned one kick for 18 yards against Elon in last week's season opener.