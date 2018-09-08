Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (R) celebrates after the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, relegated to a backup role, is planning to redshirt this season and transfer, according to a report.

Hurts, who guided the Crimson Tide to the national championship game last season, has an agreement in place with the school to take a redshirt as long as starter Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, reported Aaron Suttles of the Athletic.

The plan, revealed by Suttles on his "3 Man Front" radio show Friday, could bring an end to an ongoing quarterback controversy that has engulfed the Alabama program throughout the offseason.

A new rule this season allows a player to appear in as many as four games and still qualify for a redshirt season. According to the report, if Hurts opts for that route, he could still depart the university after the season as a graduation transfer and retain two seasons of eligibility.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban named Tagovailoa as the starter for Saturday's home opener against Arkansas State. Tagovailoa made his first career start in the season-opening 41-7 rout of Louisville.

"Everybody knows that Tua's gonna start and we're gonna use Jalen's skill set in the future," Saban told reporters Monday.

Hurts, who had started the previous 28 games and posted a 26-2 mark for Alabama, also saw action last week, completing 5 of 9 passes for 70 yards.

The former SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Hurts was replaced in the second half of the national title game by Tagovailoa, who rallied the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 victory over Georgia.

Hurts expressed frustration with how the quarterback competition was conducted on SEC Media Day, citing a lack of communication. Saban has been continually peppered with questions about the position, leading him to berate an ESPN sideline reporter during the season opener.

Saban also said earlier this week that he has not considered redshirting Hurts.

"Not from my standpoint," Saban said. "I don't know how you can prepare when you pick and choose when you play players. I don't know how a player can really pick or choose when he wants to play and have any respect for his teammates."