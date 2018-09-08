Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh answers questions from the media. File photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Michigan was missing two defensive linemen for Saturday's clash against in-state rival Western Michigan.

Sophomore Aubrey Solomon and senior Lawrence Marshall were not dressed and did not participate in pregame warmups Saturday, according to Mlive.com.

No reason was given for the absences of Solomon and Marshall, who both started last week's season-opening loss to Notre Dame.

The Wolverines allowed 132 yards rushing in the 24-17 loss to the Fighting Irish, a defeat that dropped them seven spots in the Top 25 poll to No. 21.

Bryan Mone and Michael Dwumfour were expected to replace Solomon and Marshall in the starting lineup Saturday, Mlive.com reported.