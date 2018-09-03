Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh answers questions from the media during a press conference on December 29, 2016 at the Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Cruise Port Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. File photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Braylon Edwards was hardly thrilled with his alma mater's play-calling, and his thoughts earned him a suspension from his role as a studio analyst for the Big Ten Network on Monday.

The network announced Edwards was suspended for violating the network's social media guidelines.

After Michigan opened its season with a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night, the former Wolverines wide receiver took to Twitter to express his dismay.

In a now-deleted tweet, Edwards wrote that the Michigan offense was "f-ing predictable" and said "Michigan football is sadly one thing? Trash."

Edwards also directed his criticism at various Michigan players. He referred to offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz as "weak" and labeled new Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson "scared."

At his Monday press conference, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh responded to the tweets by Edwards.

"There's nobody in our program who thinks those things about any player on our team, let alone the two players he described," Harbaugh said. "On the other level, it's disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of two of our players. That's disappointing.

"And, I would say that if somebody wants to attack the character of anyone on the ballclub, come after me, not our youngsters."

Following Harbaugh's press conference, Edwards returned fire with a lengthy tweet, writing: "So funny that everyone is worried [about] my tweet as opposed to the real issue, 0-17 on the road against ranked opponents, 1-6 against rivals and the one win was against a 3-9 MSU [Michigan State]. Last thing I will ask and really think about this before you get mad, is Michigan better than Iowa."

RELATED Police investigate threats against Michigan coach Harbaugh September 3, 2018

The former NFL wide receiver has since apologized for calling out specific Michigan players in his latest tweet, but did not apologize for criticizing his alma mater's poor performance.

I would like to address the tweet from this past Saturday. I should not have attacked Ruiz and Patterson that hard or period individually. I apologize as a former student athlete and NCAA analyst. With that being said UM football still needs to step up so no apologies there. — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) September 3, 2018

Edwards joined the Big Ten Network in 2017 and was coached by Harbaugh in 2011 before getting released by the San Francisco 49ers.