College Football Roundup: Minus Meyer, Buckeyes put on air show

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- New starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. tossed five touchdown passes and Ohio State zipped past visiting Oregon State 77-31 on Saturday as head coach Urban Meyer watched from home.

Meyer was suspended for the first three games after the university concluded he mismanaged a situation involving former assistant Zach Smith, accused of domestic violence. Meyer will return to practice Monday, but still have to sit out the Buckeyes next two games.

None of that seemed to impact Buckeyes acting coach Ryan Day and the players on the field. Ohio State scored on five of its first six possessions, and despite some occasional issues on defense was never really threatened.

In fact about the only thing that could stop the Buckeyes was an 82-minute lightning delay, as they rolled up 721 yards of total offense, including 341 through the air.

Alabama 51, Louisville 14

Quarterback Tua Tagovaila threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another as the defending champion Alabama raced past the Louisville Cardinals.

Tagovaila went 12-of-16 passing for 227 yards, all without an interception.

Clemson 48, Furman 7

Senior quarterback Kelly Bryant directed the Clemson offense early and freshman Trevor Lawrence finished the job as Clemson rolled past Furman.

Bryant completed 10 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, while Lawrence went 9 of 15 for 137 yards, with the Tigers scoring on each of his five drives.

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Jake Fromm threw two touchdowns in limited action, and Georgia coasted past Austin Peay in the season-opener for both teams.

Bulldogs running back Demetris Robertson, who scampered 72 yards for a touchdown in his debut, was among the highlights for the Bulldogs.

Oklahoma 63, Florida Atlantic 14

Kyler Murray passed for two touchdowns and 209 yards, making the task of taking over for Baker Mayfield look easy and leading Oklahoma to an easy win over Florida Atlantic.

Murray, a transfer from Texas A&M, played less than a half and went 9-of-11 passing.