Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer walks the sidelines in the second quarter of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. File photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

One day before Ohio State plays its season-opening game against Oregon State, suspended Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer issued another statement.

Two days after the Aug. 22 press conference announcing Meyer's three-game suspension, Meyer issued a statement to apologize to Courtney Smith, who had accused former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith of spousal abuse.

Friday morning, Meyer issued another statement through his personal Twitter account, attempting to clarify some points regarding his suspension that he believes have been misrepresented by the media.

The statement was long, but he made three main points:

"First, I was not suspended because I knew about or condoned Zach Smith's alleged domestic abuse."

"Second, as the report (from the investigation) found and President Drake said, I did not lie at Big Ten Media Days."

"Third, my fault was not in taking action sooner against a troubled employee about his work-related issues."

Friday's statement comes one day after an Ohio State Board of Trustee member confirmed in an interview that he resigned from his post an hour after Meyer's suspension was announced because he thought the punishment was too lenient.

Meyer will be suspended without pay for the opener against Oregon State on Saturday, as well as the Week 2 matchup with Rutgers and the Week 3 showdown against TCU.