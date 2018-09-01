Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks during Media Day for the NCAA football championship game on January 6 in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed Friday that he will use both quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, on Saturday night against Louisville in the season opener for both teams.

Hurts has led Alabama to 26 wins in his 28 career starts spanning three seasons, but Tagovailoa rallied the Crimson Tide to a victory over Georgia in last season's national championship game as a true freshman.

Both have received equal reps in preseason practices.

"I think we have two guys that are weapons, and they've both played well, so the plan is to play both guys in the game," Saban told ESPN's Chris Fowler in an interview. "So the only issue is who plays first, and we'll decide that when the time comes."

Saban did not specify in the ESPN interview when and how much each quarterback will play.

"I really don't want either one of the guys to go out there and play and look over their shoulder and worry about the next guy," Saban said. "So it'll be, really, you're gonna play this much and then the next guy's gonna play and we'll kinda go from there."

The Crimson Tide players, at least publicly, won't say they prefer one quarterback over the other.

"Neither one of them is polarizing," Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams said. "So it's not like the team would prefer to have one or the other. Both are respected by the team."