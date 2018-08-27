LSU announced on Monday that Joe Burrow, a graduate transfer from Ohio State, will be the Tigers' starting quarterback in their opener against the Miami Hurricanes.

Burrow beat out sophomore Myles Brennan for the job.

"It was a very close decision," Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday, according to the Lafayette, La., Daily Advertiser. "In fact, it seesawed back and forth last week. Either quarterback could've won out. The grades were the deciding factor."

Burrow transferred from Ohio State in May after he lost a quarterback competition to Dwayne Haskins, who was officially named the Buckeyes' starter on Monday.

Burrow had been the favorite to win the starting job at LSU ever since he transferred. He becomes the second straight LSU starting quarterback to arrive as a transfer from a Big Ten school. Purdue transfer Danny Etling started for two seasons with the Tigers.

Burrow threw 39 career passes in his two seasons at Ohio State. He was 22 of 28 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in six games in 2016, and he completed 7 of 11 pass attempts for 61 yards in five games last year.

Despite being a graduate transfer, Burrow has two seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Brennan, who was a backup last year to Etling, is listed at No. 2 on the depth chart released Monday, and sophomore walk-on Andre Sale at No. 3.

No. 25 LSU opens its season against No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.