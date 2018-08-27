Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (9) sacks Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) for a 13-yard loss in the third quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant will start the team's season-opening game against FCS opponent Furman.

Bryant earned the distinction after resting atop the Tigers' first depth chart, which was released on Monday.

He started every game for Clemson last season and held off a push from highly-touted freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said last week that Bryant's confidence is "night and day from where he was this time last year."

"His confidence is tremendously higher, the game is just slower for him," Swinney said. "As a result, he's playing faster. He's processing things faster. He's being very consistent with his decision-making. He's throwing the ball extremely well down the field. He's been very accurate on our intermediate throws. Just really all of it."

Bryant passed for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 2017. He added 665 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores for a Clemson team that finished 12-2 and reached the College Football Playoff before losing to Alabama in the semifinal.

Lawrence arrived on campus as the nation's No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports.

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson, who served as Bryant's backup last season, announced in June that he was transferring to Northwestern.