Kyler Murray has been named as Oklahoma's starting quarterback, coach Lincoln Riley announced on Wednesday.

Murray bested Austin Kendall for the job that was formerly held by 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who was the top overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

The Sooners open the season against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 1.

"Kyler did a really nice job in camp," Riley said. "It was really a great competition between Austin and him, one that we carried on longer than maybe even we expected because of how well both guys played. There weren't a lot of differentiating factors in the end because both did play so well and so efficiently, but just felt like from an overall perspective that Kyler was just a little bit ahead.

"We feel like we've got a great quarterback tandem there and we're really proud of the way that Austin has improved through the redshirt year last year and during camp. We're excited for Kyler and his opportunity and the team looks forward to getting ready for FAU."

Murray, who served as the backup to Mayfield last season, completed 18 of 21 passes for 359 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Football isn't the only sport for Murray, who was drafted by the Oakland Athletics with the No. 9 overall pick in Major League Baseball's recent amateur draft. He signed a contract with the A's that guarantees him $5 million but allows him to play one more season of college football.

RELATED Alabama Crimson Tide right tackle Matt Womack out with broken foot

Kendall redshirted last season and was named one of the team's offensive scout team players of the year.

He appeared in two games in 2016, completing 16 of 22 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.