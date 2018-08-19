LSU officially suspended wide receiver Drake Davis after he was arrested Friday and booked for second-degree battery, according to multiple reports.

The charges stemmed from multiple alleged incidents involving Drake and his ex-girlfriend that occurred sometime between April 2017 and June of this year.

According to a report from WBRZ in Baton Rouge, La., Davis was accused of breaking one of the woman's ribs in an incident in April as well as strangling, punching, and ripping an earring from her ear during an incident this past June.

Davis is also accused of texting the woman with a message saying: "I might kill you."

The woman is an LSU student. The incidents were reported to LSU Police on Thursday and an unnamed LSU official relayed the information to the authorities.

Davis was LSU's sixth-leading receiver in 2017 as a sophomore with 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just three receptions in 13 games. He was expected to be stepping up his role in the offense this season following some recent graduations. How this impacts his playing time and association with LSU will be determined at a later time after the school allows the legal process to play out.

It was the latest of many personnel developments involving LSU during the offseason. Defensive back Kristian Fulton had his two-year suspension upheld by the NCAA, linebacker Tyler Taylor was suspended after he was arrested for a pawn shop burglary, and starting right guard Ed Ingram was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.