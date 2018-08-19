After it was confirmed that Alabama's backup linebacker Chris Allen will be lost for the season because of a serious knee injury, coach Nick Saban became perturbed Saturday when asked about his level of concern about that injury and others.

Offensive tackle Matt Womack, who underwent surgery Friday after reinjuring his foot, will also miss 4-to-6 weeks.

"I've been concerned all along," Saban said to a reporter. "So, I don't even know why you'd ask the question."

Saban then did not hold back.

"Because you all don't (care), you just think we just, whatever happens, we just s--- another player and everything is going to be perfect. All of our fans think that. You all think that. That's what you write about. That's the message you send out there."

--TCU named sophomore Shawn Robinson as its starting quarterback for the 2018 season.

Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson officially tabbed Robinson as his starter, a move that was expected after he appeared in six games as a freshman in 2017.

Robinson completed 13 of 27 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns versus zero interceptions last season for TCU.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Robinson made his first collegiate start against rival Texas Tech on Nov. 18 and guided the Horned Frogs to a 27-3 victory.

--LSU officially suspended wide receiver Drake Davis after he was arrested Friday and booked for second-degree battery, according to multiple reports.

The charges stemmed from multiple alleged incidents involving Drake and his ex-girlfriend that occurred sometime between April 2017 and June of this year.

According to a report from WBRZ in Baton Rouge, La., Davis was accused of breaking one of the woman's ribs in an incident in April as well as strangling, punching, and ripping an earring from her ear during an incident this past June.

Davis is also accused of texting the woman with a message saying: "I might kill you."

The woman is an LSU student. The incidents were reported to LSU Police on Thursday and an unnamed LSU official relayed the information to the authorities.

Davis was LSU's sixth-leading receiver by yardage in 2017 as a sophomore with 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns on three receptions in 13 games.