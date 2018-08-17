Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Reggie Carter (45) beats the block from Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Matt Womack (77) to tackle Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris (34) in the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 8, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Matt Womack, who started all 14 games at right tackle for the national champion Alabama Crimson Tide last season, sustained a broken foot in practice on Thursday and underwent surgery on Friday.

Womack, a redshirt junior, broke the same foot working out during the spring and missed all 15 of the Crimson Tide's spring practices.

In a Twitter post, Womack wrote: "Thank you for all of the prayers on my surgery today! I know these injuries over the past 6 months didn't happen to me, it happened for me! Comeback season is in full effect!"

Thank you for all of the prayers on my surgery today! I know these injuries over the past 6 months didn't happen to me, it happened for me! Comeback season is in full effect! #SoWhatNowWhat

A native of Hernando, Miss., Womack first sustained the injury in an on-field workout and aggravated it walking up a flight of stairs.

Womack's father told ESPN that the surgery went well but that his son might be out for six weeks, which -- if accurate -- would mean he could return for the Sept. 29 game against Louisiana-Lafayette.

Alabama opens the season against Louisville on Sept. 1.

Womack earned the starting job at right tackle last season following strong spring and fall camp performances. He is part of an offensive line that has four starters returning, including All-SEC selections Ross Pierschbacher and Jonah Williams.

In early practices, Womack was getting competition from sophomores Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills, who is expected to get the starting role.

Wills came in at right tackle last season when Alabama went to an extra lineman, with Womack becoming a second tight end.