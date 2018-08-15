Penn State junior defensive end Ryan Buchholz, expected to be a key part of the Nittany Lions' front, announced on Wednesday that he is giving up football due to back injuries.

Buchholz started six of the 10 games in which he played last season, missing three due to injury. He made 18 tackles, including two sacks. He also forced a fumble.

Buchholz and returning starting end Shareef Miller, who led Penn State in sacks (five) and tackles for loss (11) last season, were expected to anchor the line, which will feature two new starting defensive tackles.

Buchholz made 34 career tackles, with five sacks.

Penn State had two other players recently retire due to injury. They are redshirt sophomore quarterback Jake Zembiec and true freshman offensive lineman Nana Asiedu.

--Junior quarterback Justin McMillan announced in a Twitter post on Wednesday that he intends to transfer, becoming the second Tigers quarterback to do so in as many days.

Redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that he will leave LSU.

McMillan will be eligible to play immediately at his next school as a graduate transfer.

With McMillan and Narcisse leaving, LSU is down to Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan as scholarship quarterbacks on the roster with the season-opener against Miami approaching on Sept. 2.

Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State after playing in two seasons with the Buckeyes, where he completed 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in 10 games.

Brennan appeared in six games as an LSU freshman last season, completing 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Head coach Ed Orgeron of LSU has not named a starter for the opener against Miami.

--John Bonney, a former starting defensive back at Texas, has transferred to Texas Tech, the Red Raiders announced.

Bonney started 15 of the 37 games he played at Texas, making 87 tackles and breaking up 14 passes. He started three times against Texas Tech.

Bonney, a graduate transfer, has one season of eligibility remaining and as a graduate transfer will be eligible for Texas Tech's season opener against Mississippi on Sept. 1.

However, Bonney might have trouble earning playing time, as the Red Raiders return 10 starters on defense, including their entire secondary.