Junior quarterback Justin McMillan announced in a Twitter post on Wednesday that he intends to transfer, becoming the second Tigers quarterback to do so in as many days.

Redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that he will leave LSU.

"I love my brothers and my heart is heavy, but sometimes life takes you in a different direction," McMillan wrote, in part.

McMillan will be eligible to play immediately at his next school as a graduate transfer.

With McMillan and Narcisse leaving, LSU is down to Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan as scholarship quarterbacks on the roster with the season-opener against Miami approaching on Sept. 2.

Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State after playing in two seasons with the Buckeyes, where he completed 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in 10 games.

Brennan appeared in six games as an LSU freshman last season, completing 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Head coach Ed Orgeron of LSU has not named a starter for the opener against Miami.