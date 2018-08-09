Kansas State University head football coach Bill Snyder paces the sidelines during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers on November 23, 2002 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder received a five-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday.

The new deal will carry through the 2022 season for the 78-year-old Snyder, who will be entering his 27th season with the Wildcats.

"It has been a pleasure watching our football program up close over the past year and seeing one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football continue to positively impact student-athletes while also producing winning seasons on a yearly basis," said Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor. "With this new contract, we felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership."

Snyder, in his second stint with the Wildcats, led the team to an 8-5 record last season, which was capped by a 35-17 victory over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl.

It was the eighth consecutive bowl appearance for Kansas State under Snyder, who is 210-110-1 at the school.

Snyder will earn $3.45 million for the upcoming season and will receive $300,000 raises in both 2019 and 2020.

"My entire family and I have been so very grateful for the genuine, caring and loyal support K-Staters have provided our coaches, staff, families and young people on a yearly basis," Snyder said in a statement. "And, as I have stated so often, we came to Kansas State because of the people, stayed because of the people and returned because of the people, and that remains unchanged.

"We have continued to make daily improvement as a football program, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue and will do so as long as I am healthy and feel that I am having a positive impact on our university, community and football program and the young men that are involved."

An inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015, Snyder initially retired following the 2005 season. He returned to coach the team in 2009 and has only had one losing season since then.