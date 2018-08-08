Offensive lineman Bernard Schirmer, who punched a referee during a junior college game in 2016, has signed to play for USC.

Head coach Clay Helton said the Trojans extensively evaluated Schirmer and were left with "no question" that he will be "a great member of our Trojan family."

Schirmer was a 19-year-old player at Mount San Antonio College when he knocked out an official with a punch. Schirmer has said repeatedly that the punch was accidental.

Although Schirmer was arrested after the incident, he did not face criminal charges.

Schirmer will be a redshirt sophomore.