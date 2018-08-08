Miami Hurricanes tight end Michael Irvin II is expected to be sidelined up to four months with a knee injury, the school announced Wednesday.

Irvin II, who is the son of former Hurricanes star and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, injured his right MCL and is expected to undergo surgery this week.

The younger Irvin had nine receptions for 78 yards in 12 games last season. He was expected to be more involved in the offense this season following the departure of Chris Herndon.

Freshmen Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory will likely see a bigger role in the absence of Irvin.

The elder Irvin was part of Miami's 1987 national championship team and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2000.