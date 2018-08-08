Baylor officials disputed a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that university lawyers recommended a self-imposed one-year bowl ban this season as part of any NCAA punishment for the school's sexual assault scandal.

In a statement to ESPN, Baylor officials called the report "irresponsible" and "premature."

At the same time, officials disclosed that the NCAA investigation into the scandal that cost former Baylor president Kenneth Starr and football coach Art Briles their jobs is "active and ongoing."

The Star-Telegram story on Tuesday night claimed the NCAA's multiyear investigation into the Baylor athletic department had taken a "left turn" to the point that school officials are being advised by lawyers to self-impose penalties.

RELATED USC signs lineman who punched referee

The report said Baylor probably will be charged with lack of institutional control, among other infractions, by the NCAA.

--Iowa left tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore were suspended for the team's season opener against Northern Illinois, the school announced.

Jackson and Lattimore were suspended for an unspecified violation of team rules. The two will join starting defensive lineman Brady Reiff and starting offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, who were suspended for the Sept. 1 opener because of alcohol-related violations during the summer.

Jackson started all 12 regular-season games at left tackle last season, but was suspended for the team's Pinstripe Bowl appearance for unspecified violations of team rules. He earned first-team freshman All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America.

Lattimore, who is a junior, recorded 15 tackles last season.

--Offensive lineman Bernard Schirmer, who punched a referee during a junior college game in 2016, has signed to play for USC.

Head coach Clay Helton said the Trojans extensively evaluated Schirmer and were left with "no question" that he will be "a great member of our Trojan family."

Schirmer was a 19-year-old player at Mount San Antonio College when he knocked out an official with a punch. Schirmer has said repeatedly that the punch was accidental.

Although Schirmer was arrested after the incident, he did not face criminal charges.

Schirmer will be a redshirt sophomore.

--Miami tight end Michael Irvin II is expected to be sidelined up to four months because of a knee injury, the school announced.

Irvin, who is the son of former Hurricanes star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, injured his right MCL and is expected to undergo surgery this week.

The younger Irvin had nine receptions for 78 yards in 12 games last season. He was expected to be more involved in the offense this season following the departure of Chris Herndon. Freshmen Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory probably will see a bigger role in the absence of Irvin.

The elder Irvin was part of Miami's 1987 national championship team and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2000.