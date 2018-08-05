Maybe it's wishful thinking by Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.

On Friday, Riley said quarterback Kyler Murray could return to Norman after the 2018 season and continue his football career. Murray, who has the inside track to start at quarterback as Baker Mayfield's replacement, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft in June.

Murray's baseball agent, Scott Boras, put to bed any notion of Murray playing football beyond the season.

"Kyler's baseball career has a very defined path, which includes playing football at OU for only the 2018 season," Boras told The Athletic.

Murray was taken with the ninth overall pick in this year's draft. He signed a deal with Oakland that includes a $4.66 million bonus. The NCAA allows Murray to sign a baseball contract and still play football if he meets certain academic standards.

"My hope through this whole thing is that Kyler is gonna be able to do what he wants to do," Riley told the Norman Transcript. "And if he wants to go play baseball after this year, then we'll wish him well and be happy for him, but the ball is gonna be in his court, which it should be. He's the one that's done it."

Murray appeared in seven games for the Sooners last season, completing 18 of 21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns without an interception as the backup to Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Austin Kendall, who Riley could select as the starter, redshirted last season and was named one of the team's offensive scout team players of the year.

Kendall appeared in two games in 2016, completing 16 of 22 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.