The Louisville Cardinals opened fall camp on Friday without senior wide receiver Jaylen Smith, who underwent an emergency appendectomy earlier in the day, the school announced.

Smith, an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection last season, will be out for an undetermined period, according to the university statement.

"We are fortunate to catch this early and anticipate a full recovery," Cardinals head coach Bobby Petrino said. "Jaylen is doing well and we look forward to him returning to the practice field as soon as possible."

Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass is replacing Heisman Trophy-winner Lamar Jackson this season and Smith is expected to be his top receiver, and possibly the Cardinals' No. 1 offensive weapon.

Smith caught 60 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games last season, and for his career he has 116 catches for 1,955 yards and 14 scores.