Ex-Miami Hurricanes RB Tyrone Moss dies at 33

The University of Miami (Fla.) announced on Friday that former Hurricanes running back Tyrone Moss has died at the age of 33.

Steve Davis, who was Moss' coach at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Fla., told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Moss had been dealing with an unspecified illness.

"It's a total shock," Davis told the newspaper. "He was, by far, the best player I've ever coached at the high school level. You had defenses and everybody that we played, all 11 guys knew he was going to get the ball. He'd still have 250 yards. You just couldn't figure it out.

"My greatest moment was watching him in that [2002] state championship game. He had over 200 yards. He was just incredible. He was a great football player, but he was a greater human."

Moss played at Miami from 2003 to 2006 and was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 2005 after leading the Hurricanes with 701 yards.

Moss had 1,942 career rushing yards at Miami and scored 26 touchdowns, but a torn ACL in his left knee during the 2005 season cut his career short.

After undergoing two knee surgeries, he went undrafted and never played in the NFL.