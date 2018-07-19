Home / Sports News / College Football

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers still undecided on starting QB

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 19, 2018 at 7:31 PM
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said at ACC media day on Thursday that he has not decided on a starting quarterback yet.

The leading contenders for the job are Kelly Bryant, who was the starter last season, and highly-touted freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Bryant passed for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 2017, and he added 665 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns for a Clemson team that finished 12-2 and reached the College Football Playoff before losing to Alabama in the semifinal.

Lawrence arrives on campus as the nation's No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports.

Swinney said there is no timetable to make a decision.

Clemson opens its season on Sept. 1 against FCS opponent Furman, then plays Texas A&M on the road on Sept. 8.

