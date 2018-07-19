Clemson Tigers DC Brent Venables agrees to five-year, $11.6 million pact

Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables agreed to a five-year, $11.6 million contract, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

The deal, which was approved by the university board of trustees on Thursday morning, made Venables the second highest-paid college football assistant coach behind LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Aranda signed a four-year, $10 million deal.

The current deal supersedes a set of terms that Clemson announced for Venables in February. That contract was for three years at $2 million annually.

Venables' latest contract comes nearly one year removed from Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney signing an eight-year, $54 million contract.

The 47-year-old Venables will earn $2 million annually in his new contract, with a $200,000 retention bonus in the first two years and a $400,000 retention bonus in the final three years, per Yahoo Sports.

Venables, who arrived at Clemson in 2012 after 13 years at Oklahoma, won the Frank Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach in 2016.

The Tigers won a third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title in 2017 and made the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.